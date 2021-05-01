Wheeling University class of 2021 commended for graduating despite strenuous season

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Wheeling University’s class of 2021 is just about to step foot in the next chapter of their life.

Today is a big day for the graduates.

President Ginny Favede and commencement speaker US Congressman David McKinley both congratulate those graduating in the midst of a pandemic.

President Favede looks back on the last year and a half, and says she couldn’t be any more proud of her students.

“I love each of you deeply. I am proud of you and who each of you have become. I am grateful you have stayed here with me over the past two years, that you chose commitment. You’ve chose to finish what you started. You stayed.” ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

“My message to you today is to embrace that uncertainty, and take risks. You heard what the president just said about that. We need this as a younger generation is to push the envelope, to challenge the status quo, to develop innovative ideas.” david McKinley, US Congressman David McKinley

President Favede and Congressman McKinley wish nothing but the best for the class of 2021.

President Favede says graduating in a time like this is unimaginable. But she believes all that’s only made them stronger and is excited for what the future holds for the class of 2021.