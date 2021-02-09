Vaccination clinic for oldest age group goes on, despite the snow

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

While offices were closed and events were canceled, one thing went forward.

The Ohio County vaccination clinic for the 80-plus age group to get their second shot went on as usual.

Organizers realized the drive was not easy.

But they had three compelling reasons for not cancelling.

And all three reasons involved time.

First of all, this vaccine doesn’t have a long shelf life.

After a certain number of days, it expires.

Second, there are clinics scheduled every day at the new vaccination site in the former Michael’s store at the Highlands.

Each day is for a specific population.

So they can’t cancel one group and reschedule it for the next day, or even the next week.

And finally because the clock is already ticking for today’s group to get their second dose on time.

“They were vaccinated sometime in January,” said Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department administrator. “As a result, they have 28 days with Moderna, 21 days with Pfizer, to get that next dose. There’s that window of opportunity. So you have several elements that necessitate rolling your clinics as safely as you can. So we told them if they can get there at some point in the day, then get there.”

And most of them did.

Gamble said that age group is health conscious, and determined to receive their vaccinations.