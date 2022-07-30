WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Sometimes what’s going on in other parts of the country passes by unnoticed—and sometimes it stops us in our tracks.

The latter was the case for Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch when he heard about the flooding in eastern Kentucky—and he’s joining with other West Virginia cooks to put boots on the ground there.

He and Morgantown chef Marion Ohlinger are filling up their vans with supplies and driving to the Bluegrass State on Monday.

They plan to not only bring food and water to the disaster site, but even cook if need be.

Welsch says it’s about finding an Appalachian way to bring relief.

People seem to feel so powerless these days. They’ll share something on social media and they’ll kind of scratch that itch of helping things out, but you can help out in so many different ways. We don’t have the financial means of helping out, but we can put those boots on the ground and we can gather from our community and then we can be a conduit for all this help from all these other people who can’t go down there. Matt Welsch, Owner and Executive Chef, Vagabond Kitchen

They’re specifically looking for bottled water and food you might bring camping—staples that are healthy but you don’t need to necessarily cook.

Vagabond Kitchen will open their doors after Sunday brunch tomorrow for supplies from 4 to 7—and you can also donate money through PayPal.