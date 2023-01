The Valley Avengers are looking for some superheroes and princesses to join their team.

The group said they are looking for teens that love superhero’s and princesses to start volunteering and then can move to paid gigs.

Valley Avengers travel around the Ohio Valley spreading cheer to those young and old during birthday parties, parades, or retirement parties.

Those interested can contact Mr. Stark at 7-40-219-0100