Vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound in Wheeling causing delays

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PHOTO: Courtesy MGN)

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound has motorist at a stand still.

Wheeling Police says traffic is slowing down at exit 2A near Oglebay Park.

One lane of traffic is currently open and there are no in juries reported at this time.

Wheeling Police says expect delays until the crash is cleared from the interstate.

Stick with 7News for updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter