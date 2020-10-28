Vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound in Wheeling causing delays

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound has motorist at a stand still.

Wheeling Police says traffic is slowing down at exit 2A near Oglebay Park.

One lane of traffic is currently open and there are no in juries reported at this time.

Wheeling Police says expect delays until the crash is cleared from the interstate.

Stick with 7News for updates