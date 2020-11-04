Vehicle pursuit ends in crash outside Wheeling Tunnels on I-70; driver flees

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A vehicle chase that started off as a pursuit for someone driving recklessly ended in a crash outside the Wheeling Tunnels on 1-70.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver fled from Center Wheeling to downtown and drove the wrong way on Main Street.

The vehicle then went onto interstate 70 and started driving west in the eastbound lane, sideswiping cars then crashing.

The driver then fled on foot and was arrested on Wheeling Island.

The driver is charged with felony fleeing while driving under the influence.

