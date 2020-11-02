Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Bellaire Ohio man in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Wheeling Police were called to the Warwood area of the city for a report of road rage.

When police found the driver of the vehicle, they activated their emergency lights and sirens and started to pursue the vehicle southbound on River Road.

Police say the driver did not stop for law enforcement and accelerated at a high rate of speed while driving recklessly through North Wheeling and onto Interstate 70 East.

The driver then exited the interstate at Perkins and crashed into the shrubbery. He then left his car and ran from the police on Mount DeChantal Road. Officers were able to catch up with the suspect on foot and tase him near Kroger before taking him into police custody.

Arrested was Robert Franklin Henry, 46 of Bellaire, Ohio. He is charge with Fleeing while DUI, Felony Fleeing, Fleeing in a vehicle, speeding, and obstructing an officer.