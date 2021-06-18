Vendors rekindle their nostalgia at toy & train show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The feeling of being a kid in a toy store usually fades as we get older, but some of us keep that feeling our whole lives.

The Marx Toy and Train Show in Wheeling features collectors, buyers and sellers recreating the magic of childhood play-things. Many of these toys come from the Marx Toy Company in Glen Dale, which was once the largest toy manufacturer in the world.

After not being able to get together last year, the vendors say it’s a joy to find others looking to re-kindle their nostalgia.

When I was a kid, I have a picture of me running under the Christmas tree for a Desert Fox playset. I love the Marx toys, I love the little Army men, cowboys and Indians, and when you get older, everyone wants their childhood back. John Anderson, Seller

We’ve had them come from Europe in years past, so we get them from all over. That’s

just the vendors. We’re not even talking about the fans that come. They come from all

over. Lynn Maguire, Manager, Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum

More than 50 vendors have set up shop in the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum.

If you’d like to break out those playsets and feel like a kid again, you can check it out from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.