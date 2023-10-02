Ohio County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak has officially announced her candidacy for Ohio County Prosecutor.

Turak brings over two decades of prosecutorial experience to her campaign.

County fuels her drive to confront the challenges it faces head-on. “For me, it’s personal,” Turak affirms. “Ohio County is not just where I live and raised my family; it’s where my heart is. I’m dedicated to ensuring that every family, every business, and every individual can thrive here without the shadow of crime looming over their lives.”

Over her career, she has tried close to 100 criminal cases to verdict, nearly half of them to a jury. She has over 550 felony convictions in cases including murder, sexual assault, child abuse, drug trafficking, armed robbery, and theft-related crimes, including the most recent convictions in the high-profile murder cases of William Carman and Gerald Jako.

Turak says she works closely with victims and law enforcement to ensure justice prevails. "We have incredible men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives every day to make our county a safer place. I have always worked closely with them during my entire career, and my support for them will never weaken."

One of Turak’s defining qualities is her unwavering stance on plea agreements. Her conviction-driven philosophy ensures that she only considers plea agreements if they serve justice and make criminals truly pay for their actions. “Crimes should not pay in Ohio County, and I’m committed to making sure of that,” Turak assures. Her principled approach.

Tuark envisions Wheeling and the entirety of Ohio County as places where families can thrive without fear, and businesses can flourish without concern. “A safe community is the bedrock of progress and growth,” Turak emphasizes. “As Ohio County Prosecutor, I’ll be tireless in my pursuit of making Ohio County such a community.”