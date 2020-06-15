Victim identified in Mac’s Club shooting

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department continues to investigate a homicide that happened on Edgington Lane Saturday morning in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood.

Police have identified the victim as Donaven J. White, 24, formerly of Wheeling and currently of Coshocton, Ohio.

The suspect in this case is described as a young black male, possibly in his mid-20’s or early 30’s, with short (possibly buzzed hair), standing about five and a half feet tall and appears to weigh about 150 pounds.

If anyone has information, they can call police at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.