Victim Treated and Arrested After South Wheeling Shooting

WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday evening in South Wheeling.

About 7:33 p.m., police were called to the area of 46th and Jacob Streets for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they initially found a male victim who was injured from the shooting.

Later, a second victim was found.

Both were taken to Wheeling Hospital by Wheeling Fire Department.

The initial victim was treated and released and then arrested by WPD because he was wanted out of Belmont County, Ohio.

The second victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses in the area told police they heard the gunshots, and that a person of interest, a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with long hair and wearing a black hoodie was seen walking south towards the Benwood area with a second black male.

At this time, police detectives are still actively investigating and gathering information in the area.