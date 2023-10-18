OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Village of Bethlehem Mayor Aaron Snider announced his resignation in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Snider said he is resigning as mayor effective Oct. 31 due to “health reasons and unforeseen circumstances.”

Snider’s statement is below:

Snider was sworn in as Bethlehem mayor in June 2022. His election win was considered historic because he was the youngest elected county official in Ohio County’s history and was perhaps the youngest mayor in West Virginia history at the time at just 20 years old.