WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Painted Adirondack chairs adorned the grass at Wheeling’s Waterfront Wednesday event.

Volunteer Wheeling members spent their time building and painting 12 chairs to be placed at local parks and pools around Wheeling.

The group was organized through Wheeling Heritage and the city to take on a small scale beautification projects in the downtown area and the surrounding neighborhoods.

People got to see the big reveal of the Adirondack’s Wednesday while listening to the sweet electric sounds of live music by The Outliers.