Volunteers plan to serve community for annual United Way Day of Caring

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Every year around this time hundreds of volunteers are out and about at local non profits, tackling various projects as part of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley’s Day of Caring.

While it may look a little different, volunteers are still planning to serve the community to kick off the organization’s annual campaign called “Still United”.

Day of Caring is scheduled for September 9.

Most groups will be working on outdoor projects like gardening, weeding and painting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers come in, usually 300 plus volunteers. This year it’s a little bit smaller due to restrictions on how many people can gather at once, how many people can be in one place, especially if it’s an indoor project. Madison Taylor, Associate Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The United Way says it’s not able to have its normal breakfast to kick off Day of Caring, but they still plan to make sure volunteers at each site have a treat to start the day.

If you’d like to learn more about the annual campaign or contribute, visit unitedwayuov.org.