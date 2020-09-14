W.Va. has the 4th fastest recovery for weekly unemployment claims in U.S.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to WalletHub, West Virginia ranks number four for states who had the most recovered unemployment claims since last week.

What this means for the state is that more and more people are going back to work after being on unemployment.

According to Jason Haswell of the Monteverde Group says this could be due to a few factors, one being the low amount of cases throughout the pandemic.

Haswell says, one major factor is the majority of activities and jobs in West Virginia are outside or in an outdoor setting.

White water rafting, going hiking and going to the parks we have. Doing things like that. If you’re doing those types of activities, there is less risk, you don’t have to do a lot of them with masks, you don’t have to worry about social distancing as much. So those jobs that are with those certain activities are coming back a little bit quicker. Jason Haswell | Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

Pennsylvania joins West Virginia in the top 5, the keystone state has the third most recovered unemployment claims since last week.