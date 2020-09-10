W.Va. Treasurer Candidate visits the Friendly City

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- State Treasurer candidate Riley Moore (R) stopped in Wheeling on Thursday as part of his tour in the Northern Panhandle.

Moore is familiar with the Northern Panhandle, with his grandparents and father being from Glen Dale.

Growing up in West Virginia and his first job being a welder, Moore says he’s very familiar with the blue collar lifestyle in the Mountain State and especially in the Northern Panhandle.

That is why Moore came up with what he calls the “Jumpstart Savings Plan,” a savings plan for blue collar workers that allows them to save money for things like tools, licenses, equipment, etc… for when they get out of trade school.

Moore says he wants to grow the already strong middle class and protect the working class in West Virginia.

Moore continues and says he thinks the Treasurers Office needs to be “proactive not reactive” and wants to start by using the Unclaimed Property Program and making it better.