W.Va. Treasurer presents check to “When I Grow Up” contest winner in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- West Virginia Treasurer John Perdue made a stop at Wheeling Country Day School to present a $500 check to one of the regional winners of the SMART529 “When I Grow Up” contest.

Luchia Fato was selected as one of 15 regional winners thanks to her winning essay about her dreams of becoming a Cardiologist.

Luchia’s $500 check will go towards the cost of her higher education in the future.

The other check that goes to the school will go towards books and gym equipment, two of Luchia’s favorite things at school.

Hearing about the winners future goals, is Perdue’s favorite part of it all.

The exciting part is coming to the schools and them telling me what they’re dreaming about being and what they wrote their essay on and how they’re planning on being a doctor or a veterinarian. Also, they’re excited because they won money for their school and they get to pick what that money will be spent on to help John Perdue | West Virginia Treasurer

The regional winners were selected from a record breaking amount of more than 4,600 essays.

A regional winner was also selected from Weirton.