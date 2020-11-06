“Wall of Honor” remembering 245 WWII veterans since it disappeared for years

Hundreds of those who once served in World War Two won’t ever be forgotten, all thanks to a wall of honor.

All 245 of the names listed are a part of the Saint Alphonsus Parish. Four of them are women, and one’s a reverend.

Now this isn’t what it looked like all the years it’s been missing until the church found and restored it. The church says it was in disarray when they found it. Names were all pealed off inside the casings, the center casing was all busted, and half of the lettering wasn’t even there.

But, with the help of the church and the community, it’s back to what it used to look like.

Just a week ago, this went up for all to never forget.

“Don’t forget us. We are veterans. We did put our life on the line for this country. We honor our vets. We are vets, so try to respect us too.” Charles Griffin, raised funds that restored the wall of honor

“As a veteran myself, we have much respect for each other. This is the result of a lot of work and time and effort.” michael Sofka, found the wall of honor

Tomorrow Bishop Brennan is blessing the wall of honor here.

The church has plans to honor all their veterans on this wall one day. Even others who fought in any of the Korean, Vietnam, Gulf, or Afghanistan wars.

Anyone is welcome to drop in and see this wall of honor for themselves.