WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you have some extra items you’d like to part with and want to earn some extra money, you might want to check out the Elm Grove Community Yard Sale this Saturday.

Everyone in the Elm Grove community is welcome to have their own sale at their home or business.

You may also find some hidden treasures at the Elm Grove United Methodist Church or St. Vincent’s Gym for their multi-family sale.

This community event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.