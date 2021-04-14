Warwood Blessings Box offers small items that mean big things to those in need

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) “Take if you need, give what you can.”

That’s the motto for the brand new blessing box in Warwood.

The ribbon was cut this morning to officially open the box filled with essential items for anyone that needs them. From food to personal hygiene items, everything is there for anyone who needs it during these trying times. It’ll even change with the seasons to make sure every essential item is there.

This is all thanks to UniCare, Grow Warwood Pride and Ohio County FRN who teamed up to make this possible. You can find the Blessing Box at Garden Park in Warwood.