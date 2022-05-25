OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The recent school shooting in Texas is moving many schools across the nation to ramp up security measures, and Woodsdale Elementary School is one of them.

The school is halfway done remodeling, but that also now means some safety enhancements are about to go in-the-works.

“You definitely can’t wait to see the kid’s faces when they walk in,” says Principal Ashlea Minch.

“It’s really neat to see, all the changes and everything just expanding,” says Heather Fitzgerald, a parent.

When you first walk in, the main office looks no different, but this is where the security enhancements will go.

This means two entrances to get in and windows with bulletproof glass all around the first floor.

“I think in light of recent news, we all know how important it is to have a safe entrance into our building and a more secure way to allow visitors in,” says Minch.

The entire classroom configuration is also changing, and upstairs is where you can already see that transformation.

“There are also brightly colored hallways, new flooring, and ceilings, along with a lot of other changes falling in place… even outside too. Out back you can see a construction zone is blocked off. This is where the cafeteria addition is going. And if everything goes as planned, it will all be done before you know it,” says Minch.

“So excited. If everything stays on track this summer, the entrance to the building, the whole first floor, and the whole second floor will be complete, and it’ll look like a brand, new bright school,” says Minch.

“The kids should be very excited coming back. I can’t wait to show it to the public and the parents, all of it, and to show it to the parents, and just to show how awesome it is to have it all down,” says Minch.

The project is slated to be done by December.