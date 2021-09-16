Warwood hosting Nerf Night

Don’t bring your Nerf guns, because they’ll be supplied at the event!
The Warwood Christian Church is hosting a free Nerf war event this weekend (September 17-18)
The event is free and will be held at Garden Park.
There are two different age groups for the weekend events an adults portion of 16+ and those ages 8-15.
The adults will battle on Friday, September 17 from 5 pm-8 pm. Registration starts at 4:30.
Those ages 8-15 will battle on Saturday, September 18 from 4 pm-7 pm. Registration starts at 4:30.
Protective gear, food, and drinks will be provided for free.
For questions, call 740-340-7762 and you can register for the event here