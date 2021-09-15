Warwood School moving 7th graders to remote learning tomorrow

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Warwood School posted an announcement on their website that one grade of students will shift to remote learning beginning tomorrow.

According to the post by Principal Joey Subasic, the health department and central office made the decision to switch to remote learning effective tomorrow, Sept. 16.

The school statement reads as follows:

In Conjunction with the Health Department and Central Office, the decision has been made to shift the 7th grade students to remote learning. There are a few different criteria needed to make this shift and, as of today, our 7th grade was the only grade level that matched the criteria. All 7th grade students will begin remote learning tomorrow, 9/16/21, and they will return to in-person learning on Monday 9/27/21. While students are remote, we will do our best to meet their educational needs. Staff members will be available during the day for remote learning opportunities and a schedule will follow this call. We understand this is very difficult for our families and we appreciate your patience and understanding. Please make sure your students are checking Schoology regularly for work and if any questions please call the middle school office. Please continue to monitor your child’s health; if your child develops symptoms, immediately isolate them from other family members and contact your child’s heath care provider. Joey Subasic, principal, Warwood School

The statement says that, “There are a few different criteria needed to make this shift and, as of today, our 7th grade was the only grade level that matched the criteria.”

The school did not specify what this criteria is.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.