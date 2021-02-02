Former Michael’s store at The Highlands becomes COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held in all 55 counties throughout the state Feb. 3-6, 2021 through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Cabell County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Valley Health Milton, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015. By appointment only.

Mason County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 4194 Ohio River Road, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

Mineral County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Mingo County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 2nd dose shots only; 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., 1st dose shots only.

Williamson Memorial Hospital, 189 Alderson Street, Williamson, WV 25661 By appointment only.

Monroe County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (OPEN: Appointments 65(+) via www.vaccinate.wv.gov)

9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, Confederate Road, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only. Register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

Pleasants County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 320 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Preston County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Randolph County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241 26537. By appointment only.

Summers County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Wirt County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143. By appointment only.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Braxton County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pfizer 2nd Dose Only; 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Moderna 1st & 2nd Doses.

Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway WV 26624. By appointment only.

Cabell County – A (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Cabell County – B (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Old Highlawn Baptist, 2788 Rear Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Calhoun County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School – Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Grant County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 111 S. Grove St., Suite 1, Petersburg, WV 26847. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County A (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County B (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., WV Building-WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

Hampshire County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704. By appointment only.

Harrison County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Jackson County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 West 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438. By appointment only.

Logan County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Ohio County (OPEN: Appointments 65(+) via www.vaccinate.wv.gov)

6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only. Register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

Raleigh County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Ritchie County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Ritchie County 4-H Camp, 4-H Camp Road, Harrisville, WV 26362. By appointment only.

Wood County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-P Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Friday, February 5, 2021

Boone County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 25165. By appointment only.

Brooke County – A (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lauttamus Communications (Old Serbian Center near hospital), 1000 Colliers Way, Weirton, WV 26062.

Brooke County – B (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Brooke County Health Department, 204 Courthouse Square, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Cabell County – A (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Cabell County – B (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Old Highlawn Baptist, 2788 Rear Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Calhoun County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School – Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Clay County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Doddridge County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456. By appointment only.

Fayette County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Valley PK8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 US HWY 33E, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Hancock County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., John D. Rockefeller Career Center, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26407. By appointment only.

Hardy County – A (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., EA Hawse Health Center, 17978 SR 55, Baker, WV 26801. By appointment only.

Hardy County – B (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Ave, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838. By appointment only.

Harrison County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Marion County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., WV National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. By appointment only.

Marshall County (OPEN: Appointments 65(+) via www.vaccinate.wv.gov)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only. Register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

McDowell County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Old Kimball Walmart, 171 Plaza Drive, Kimball, WV 24853. By appointment only.

Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 704 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only. 2nd dose for individuals vaccinated on January 4, 11, and 14 by Mercer County Health Department.

Monongalia County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Nicholas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Summersville Arena & Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Ohio County (OPEN: Appointments 65(+) via www.vaccinate.wv.gov)

6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Highlands – Old Michael’s Building, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059. By appointment only. Register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

Roane County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Tucker County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, 216 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. By appointment only.

Upshur County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wayne County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wayne Valley Health, 45 McGinnis Drive, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wetzel-Tyler Counties (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wetzel Tyler Health Department, 425 S 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV 26159. By appointment only.

Wood County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-P Medicine at Camden Clark Medicine Center – MOB-B, 705 Garfield Avenue, Suite 360, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Barbour County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Philip Barbour High School, 99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi, WV 26416. By appointment only.

Berkeley County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (OPEN: Appointments 65(+) via www.vaccinate.wv.gov)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 1st Doses; 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 2nd Doses.

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only. Pre-Register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

Lewis County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip Arena, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452. By appointment only.

Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 704 Maple Street; Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only. 2nd dose for individuals vaccinated on January 4, 11, and 14 by Mercer County Health Department. 1st doses for 65(+).

Morgan County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Berkeley Springs High School Gymnasium, 149 Concord Avenue, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. By appointment only.

Putnam County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Valley Park Conference Center, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Webster County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Webster County High School, 1 Highlander Drive, Upper Glade, WV 26266. By appointment only.