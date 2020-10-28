Wheeling, W.Va. West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, is in Wheeling to to award several grants benefitting Northern Panhandle region.
The announcement is being made at Heritage Port Park in Wheeling and is scheduled for 10 AM.
Gov. Justice will award several Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants to the Northern Panhandle.
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice to award several grants benefitting Northern Panhandle
- DeWine defends greeting President Trump at airport before outdoor rally
- DeWine says another shutdown is last resort, hopeful vaccine will help stem coronavirus spread
- Second stimulus checks: Trump eyes aid deal with direct payments after Election Day