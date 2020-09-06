WATCH LIVE!: Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s Music Under the Stars 7:30-9:30 p.m.

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Labor Day program, Music Under the Stars. The program will be live on My Ohio Valley and streaming on WTRF.com from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The program features soprano Bridgette Gan and will be conducted by John Devlin.

You can expect to see an incredible performance of Disney, Broadway, Patriotic and Classical favorites.

“The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is so happy to be able once again to bring its musicians together to make live music,” said music director John Devlin.

“Although this year’s version will look a little different for all of us at the WSO, it is a return to our most important mission: to bring meaningful music to the city of Wheeling,” Devlin said.

Praised by the Washington Post for her “gorgeous singing,” soprano Bridgette Gan is quickly establishing herself as a vibrant interpreter in the musical realms of opera, concert and crossover work.

Recently, she has appeared as Marie in La fille du regiment, the Countess in Le nozze di Figaro, as Sharon in Terrance McNally’s Masterclass and the soprano soloist in Leroy Robertson’s Oratio from the Book of Mormon.

Music Under the Stars has been a Labor Day tradition for thousands of area residents and has provided annual support for the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. While the WSO will be performing without an audience, they will be asking for donations through a Virtual Bucket Brigade.

“People who attend our annual Music Under the Stars concert are familiar with our “Bucket Brigade” of volunteers who wander the ampitheater and hillside collecting donations from our audience members,” said WSO Interim Director Betsy Delk.

“This year, we are taking to the airwaves with a “Virtual Bucket Brigade” so that our Wheeling Symphony fans can still support us with a donation during the concert,” she said.

To make a donation, phone the WSO office at (304) 232-6191 or go to their website at wheelingsymphony.com

The WSO is celebrating over 90 years of serving the Ohio Valley with great orchestral music and world-class entertainment. Wheeling continues to be the smallest city in the US to support a symphony of this size and caliber.

Musicians from the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform during intermission.

Music Under the Stars is generously supported by these sponsors: