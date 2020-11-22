Watch Out! Scammer using cloned phone number to impersonate the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning Saturday night saying a scammer is posing as them.

Allegedly someone has been calling folks saying they are Lt. Moore with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. The impersonator then claims the person on the other end of the phone has failed to appear for a court hearing. The scammer proceeds to ask for different forms of payment.

OCSO wants to let residents know that these calls are impersonation. The Office does not call anyone about warrants or court appearances.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the person(s) ‘cloned one of the sheriff office numbers.’

So, if you receive a suspicious phone call like this one, do not send any form or payment, cash or cards, and do not give out your personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

