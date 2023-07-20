A semi caught on fire near the West Virginia/ Ohio border on Interstate 470.

UPDATE: Thursday, July 20, 2023 3:45 p.m.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Interstate 470 near the West Virginia and Ohio line will soon be reopening, according to Wheeling Police and Fire Public Information Officer Phillip Stahl. This is following an incident Thursday afternoon in which a semi truck caught fire.

Stahl said the incident happened near Exit 1 on I-470 near South Wheeling.

Currently, I-470 eastbound will be reopening and westbound is moving slowly.