WATCH the 75th Anniversary Rudy Mumley OVAC All-Star Game live, here tonight!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The OVAC All-Star game is back!

If you can’t watch the game from the stands, the only way to watch the game this year is on WTRF.com and the 7News Facebook page!

After a year missed due to the pandemic, the game is certainly worth the wait.

Being named in the category of the OVAC’s best players is always a high honor for the high school athletes.

Team Ohio is coached by Fort Frye’s Eric Huck.

“We’ve had a lot of preparation with our coaching staff working on our schedule for the week and personnel has been a big part of it in getting those 37 players but, you know, getting all of that done and out of the way and being here now and getting started is exciting.” Fort Frye’s Eric Huck, Team Ohio coach

West Virginia’s coach is Linsly’s B.J. Depew.

“It’s been very enjoyable; selecting the team and being the part of the process. There’s nothing like those first couple of days which we’re into right now where you finally get to put a face with a name and a personality with a talent and it’s really enjoyable for myself and the staff,” Linsly’s B.J. Depew, W.Va. coach

One of the best things about the game is the environment created with many school joining forces as a team.

So who will win? Watch on the 7NEWS Facebook page and WTRF.com as we stream the entire game live starting at 7 p.m.!