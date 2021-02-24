Water service interruption scheduled for Friday for the Mozart area

MOZART, W.Va. (WTRF) — There will be an interruption of water service in the Mozart area from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

Workers will be installing a new valve.

There will be a 48-hour boil order after service is restored.

The following addresses will be affected by the probable loss of water or loss of water pressure:

All of Ridge Avenue

Short Street

Pleasantview Avenue

Cross Street

2-20 North Frazier Avenue

1 & 2 Richmond Avenue

In case of inclement weather, work on the project will be done on Monday, March 1.