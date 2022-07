OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Residents in Triadelphia may experience a water shutoff this weekend.

The town will be doing maintenance on the water starting this Saturday at 8 a.m.

There will be a mandatory 48-hour boil order for those affected after the water is turned back on.

Affected areas include Middle Creek Road– Camp 2–The Pickle Patch–Wagner’s Addition–Clark’s Gas Station–and Last Shot Cantina.