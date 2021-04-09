Waterfront Wednesdays are back with brand new features

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Food trucks will be lined up along Water Street for each Waterfront Wednesday this summer.

They’ll be there before and during the concerts, and will offer everything from pierogis to pizza.

There will be a weekly contest among the audience members too. They’ll be looking for the best setup of lawn chairs, snack tables or whatever decorations they bring.

Right now they have a message for food truck owners.

Give us a call. You can call me at (304) 233-7000 or you can call my cell at (304) 281-1018 and we’ll get a contract out to you. We’ve always wanted to do some additional things here, so why not pair food trucks with music. Sonya Fedorko, Marketing Manager, Wesbanco Arena

The contest is who has the best setup for the night. Maybe you and your girlfriends want to do a girls night out and wear boas or fun colors or do an 80s night. You’re all dressed up and you kind of create your little scene. Enjoy the music, enjoy the food trucks and just look around and get inspiration for the next week. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director, Visit Wheeling WV

Last year, Waterfront Wednesdays were canceled due to COVID.

This year they start earlier on Wednesday, May 26 and run later, through September 1.

Organizers hope to get at least 15 food trucks lined up.