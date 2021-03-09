‘We have to look at the costs’: Ohio Co. BOE President turns to Wheeling PD after Sheriff’s deputies get pricy

The Board of Ed hopes to fill the void with the other law enforcement agency in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Board of Education President tells 7NEWS it’s no hard feelings, it just comes down to being good stewards of funds.

As it stands now, five Sheriff Deputy PROs will finish out the school year under a contract that was up in July and only signed two weeks ago. BOE President David Croft says the Commission held off signing only until now by reason, first, of being in a pandemic, and second to add a new clause that the BOE could interview perspective PROs.

Sheriff Tom Howard has been vocal in the past weeks with the fact he hasn’t been kept in the loop. Croft says it’s simply a BOE and Commission matter when the sheriff turned over the contract negotiation to a lawyer back in June of 2020.

Numbers released from the County Commission show there’s been a huge jump in cost to keep the deputies in schools.

Croft says the spike comes from grant money running out as deputies stay on the payroll.

In 2016 Croft says the bill was $150,000 and this year it’s over $560,000.

We have to look at the costs. The costs from 2016 to now have escalated to over 270 percent. The silver lining is we have two amazing law enforcement agencies in our community. We currently have three Wheeling Police Officers as PROs. We’re going to increase that to six. David Croft, President of the Ohio County BOE

Upping the number of Police Officers to six for the 2021-2022 school year has yet to be voted on by the board.

Croft said the cost is $44,000 less per officer this way.

The question of where those police officers would be pulled from or if they will be hired on has yet to be answered.

Croft says they’re hoping to retain at least two Sheriff’s Deputies and continue the DARE program. Sheriff Howard might have reservations about that.