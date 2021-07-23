“We’re all Italian this weekend”: The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is back

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been two long years, but the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has returned!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday Wheeling’s Water Street and Heritage Port will be full of vendors, live music, dancing, delicious food and much more.

The festival all began at noon on Friday with a ribbon cutting. Then people packed the streets for lunch.

All weekend long there is a packed entertainment and event schedule that includes a veterans appreciation ceremony and fireworks at different points during the day on Saturday and even a Catholic mass on Sunday morning.

To view the full schedule, click here.

The 2021 Italian American of the Year Dewey Guida Jr. was also honored this week and throughout the weekend.

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival wouldn’t be complete without traditional Italian food!

I know that a lot of people say music is the universal language, and I understand that, but in my family food is the universal language and I think it’s that way for most Italians. Michele Fabbro, President, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

On Friday, the festival board will have “A Little Taste of Italy”, which will be filled with grab-and-go options to eat like homemade pepperoni rolls. Fabro said this is a preview for next summer’s festival when they have plans to offer even more options.

Saturday and Sunday will feature homemade pasta dinners including a salad and break.

Of course, there’s always the famous, and super secret recipe, Bellaire Sons of Italy Italian sausage sandwiches.

Everything we put in our sausage is top quality and top secret. Bill Ault, President, Bellaire Sons of Italy

The Sons of Italy made 3,000 pounds of sausage for this year’s festival and are cooking it up with sausage and peppers.

Finally, an Italian meal isn’t complete without dessert! Visit the “Italian Bakery” for fresh and homemade pizzelle, zeppole, biscotti, lady locks and more.

The recipe for the pizzelle is age-old. It was from a family member of mine. We’ve made over a thousand of them. Kathryn DiCarlantonio, Board Member, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

To follow along with all the events of the festival weekend, visit italyfest.org.