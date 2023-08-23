CHARLESTON, W.Va.– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), announced a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) award from the Small Business Association (SBA) to the Ohio Valley Industrial & Business Development Corp.

This award of $675,000 was secured through a CDS request made solely by Senator Capito to support safety and security measures at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va.

“When I visited Wheeling in 2021, I learned about the ideas and needs for the arena that would enhance and ensure safety for the people who attend the multitude of events they host. I’m proud to use my role in the Senate Appropriations Committee to secure the resources needed to make these improvements possible. I look forward to visiting Wesbanco Arena again soon to see these installations and enjoy events with fellow West Virginians at one of our premier venues in the state.”

SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO | (R) WEST VIRGINIA