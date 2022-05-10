WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-When you think of home of the Wheeling Nailers, WesBanco Arena usually comes to mind. But when it’s not an ice rink, it can morph into a banquet, a basketball court, or a rodeo sometimes even overnight.

But how is it all even possible? A lot of work goes into it.

The ice first gets covered up with a floor. The glass is then removed and the entire building gets cleaned extensively. Once that’s all done, they begin setting up for the next event. This can mean adding tables and chairs.

And when the night is over, they tear it all down and recondition the ice.

They’ve done it all in a day, but other times, it’s happened in 2 hours, and somehow, it turns out seamless every time.

“I salud our maintenance and operations crew because they surprise me. They work miracles. You know I get to settle an event, maybe leave 10:30, 11 at night, come back at 8 in the morning, I’m looking at another world. It’s a whole new set up.” Denny Magruder, Executive Director of the Sports Entertainment Authority

The Arena begins it’s next transition tomorrow after tonight’s Nailer’s Game.