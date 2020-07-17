West Liberty University faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — A member of West Liberty University’s faculty recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolated/quarantined at home.

Students instructed by this individual were not impacted and were wearing the proper masks and following social distancing rules as required by the State of West Virginia.

Currently all students in the program are working remotely and WLU is working with Wheeling-Ohio County Administrator Howard Gamble and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, as well as following all CDC and West Virginia health officials’ best practices to mitigate any spread of the virus.

WLU says all the proper sanitizing steps are being followed to ensure that the campus spaces affected will be ventilated and cleaned as CDC guidelines require.

For COVID-19 updates you can visit westliberty.edu/news or email covid19@westliberty.edu with questions