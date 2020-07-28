West Liberty heading back to class one week early! President says despite pandemic ample Hilltoppers enrolled

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF) West Liberty University will be going back to class a week earlier than originally planned; August 17th, and The Highlands campus starting the 15th. which means students will finish up by Thanksgiving break and not coming back until the spring. 

But, talking about stepping foot on campus, move-in will be a staggered in a week-long process.  

Residents halls will be wiped down twice a day, and masks will be required indoors…until you’re in the privacy of your dorm room.  

This semester students could also opt for single rooms. 

There’s no study abroad this fall, and many international students have opted for online. 

But, while you would think college students might be queasy about heading back to in-person class, President Greiner says it’s been a pleasant surprise — hilltoppers are on a waiting list to get into the dorms. 

“We were expecting an enrollment decline, and it’s not happening. Most of our faculty have decided to come back for in-seat classes, and that’s really exciting for the students, knowing there will be protections,” said President of WLU, Stephen Greiner.  

Those protections extend to face shields in the science lab. 

And get this — the president of West Lib revealed that they’re installing mask vending machines next week throughout the campus that will be free for students to grab one if they forgot theirs on the way to class! 

The fall athletic schedule is now slated to begin October 1st

Plans remain in flux as the pandemic requirements continue to shift. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter