West Liberty heading back to class one week early! President says despite pandemic ample Hilltoppers enrolled

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF) West Liberty University will be going back to class a week earlier than originally planned; August 17th, and The Highlands campus starting the 15th. which means students will finish up by Thanksgiving break and not coming back until the spring.

But, talking about stepping foot on campus, move-in will be a staggered in a week-long process.

Residents halls will be wiped down twice a day, and masks will be required indoors…until you’re in the privacy of your dorm room.

This semester students could also opt for single rooms.

There’s no study abroad this fall, and many international students have opted for online.

But, while you would think college students might be queasy about heading back to in-person class, President Greiner says it’s been a pleasant surprise — hilltoppers are on a waiting list to get into the dorms.

“We were expecting an enrollment decline, and it’s not happening. Most of our faculty have decided to come back for in-seat classes, and that’s really exciting for the students, knowing there will be protections,” said President of WLU, Stephen Greiner.

Those protections extend to face shields in the science lab.

And get this — the president of West Lib revealed that they’re installing mask vending machines next week throughout the campus that will be free for students to grab one if they forgot theirs on the way to class!

The fall athletic schedule is now slated to begin October 1st.

Plans remain in flux as the pandemic requirements continue to shift.