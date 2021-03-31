West Liberty hosting first on-campus track meet since 1973

West Liberty, W. Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University’s track and field team has just cleared one of their biggest hurdles of the pandemic.

The school’s first on-campus track meet in 48 years is set for this Saturday, and it will also be the first on their brand new track.

It was originally dedicated in the fall of 2019, but COVID restrictions meant it was for training only until now.

Head coach Justin Simpson says being able to wake up in their own beds before a meet will be huge for his team.

We all know in sports how big home field advantage is, and how hosting meets, hosting any sports

event is huge for any university, and it’s no different here. We haven’t been able to host a meet since the 1970s. Justin Simpson, Head Track & Field and Cross-Country coach

Coach Simpson says his team trained for several months without competing, since they didn’t have an indoor season.

Now they’re ready to show off all that hard work with family members there to cheer them on.