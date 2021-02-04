West Liberty University cuts the ribbon to open two new clinics

West Liberty University Is opening two new clinics in the Campbell Hall of Health Sciences.

The behavioral health clinic and the speech and hearing clinic are both important as they will increase the public’s access to affordable healthcare.

Anyone who visits the clinic will be seen by West Liberty graduate students who are themselves overseen by a licensed faulty member.

They offer services like testing for ADHD to administering hearing assessments.

While the facility is brand new, that does not mean that the costs are going to be sky high.

“We realize that there is a huge need for these types of services in our region. And with a lot of people struggling right now, we feel it’s really important to offer low-cost services. Right now, we are not taking insurance but because of that we have lower cost services, but they’ll also be very high-quality services.” Dr Karen Kettler – Dean of the College of Sciences



The behavioral health clinic is open to the public every Monday through Thursday from 10 AM until 6PM and the speech and hearing clinic is open the same days from 8 AM until 3 PM.

Call 304-336-8199 or visit westliberty.edu/college-of-sciences to make an appointment or for more information.