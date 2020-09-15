West Liberty University moves up in US News rankings

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University moved up in three categories in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges publication, released online today.



WLU moved up seven places in the Regional Universities South, two spots in the Social Mobility category and two spots in the Top Public Schools slot. WLU is the highest ranked West Virginia public school in all three categories.



“Despite the many uncertainties of today, West Liberty University continues to deliver a quality education on a safe and friendly campus at an affordable cost. The U.S. News and World Report continues to recognize this fact,” said Dr. Stephen Greiner, WLU president.

“I am grateful to all the faculty and staff that work so hard daily to improve our campus and strengthen our tradition of excellence in education, even during challenging times,” he said.



The U.S. News rankings, looks at colleges and universities across the nation and ranks them according to established criteria and an annual U.S. News statistical report survey, completed by most colleges. U.S. News provides nearly 50 different types of numerical rankings and lists to help students narrow their college search.



U.S. News breaks its overall college rankings into four categories: National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges, then further delineates by regions. U.S. News publishes most of the rankings with its datasets in the “Best Colleges 2021” guidebook, which will be available in bookstores on Oct. 27.



West Liberty University is West Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education and offers nearly 70 undergraduate majors and 30 programs.