West Liberty University’s president responds to City of Wheeling statement on Bluefield State controversy

Evans says March 16 council meeting was the first time he met those involved

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. —

West Liberty University officials gave their response today regarding the statement the City of Wheeling made on Friday March 19 regarding the potential expansion of Bluefield State College to Wheeling.

This follows an earlier statement made today by Dr. Daniel Mosser, West Virginia Northern Community College president.

West Liberty State College’s statement is as follows:

“At approximately 4:42 pm, Friday, March 19, the City of Wheeling issued a joint statement on its website and social media that was signed by Mayor Glenn Elliott, Vice Mayor Chad Thalman and Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron, regarding the March 16 City Council meeting.

At the March 16 meeting, President W. Franklin Evans introduced himself to the council for the first time and spoke very briefly on the Bluefield State College Jan. 5, 2021 memorandum of understanding exploring a collaboration between Bluefield and Wheeling.

The following response is made after reading the joint statement, though the March 19 joint statement itself was never sent to West Liberty University.

“My belief regarding Bluefield State College coming into the area hasn’t wavered. I stated the same position consistently over the past few weeks, that I am confident that our local institutions are equipped to provide the educational needs of this region with quality programs that meet the demands of our regional employers.”

“With that being said, I don’t have the time or energy for political games, and I’m surprised that I’m being questioned about whom I can associate with or appear with in a photograph. I have other pressing strategic initiatives to move West Liberty University forward that require my time, energy, and focus. Thus, I refuse to be bullied, intimidated, or pulled into any childish antics. I am a professional who is ‘unbought and unbossed’ (reference to Shirley Chisolm’s campaign slogan from 1972).”

President Evans arrived on the WLU campus and entered the Friendly City about the time that the Bluefield MOU was signed. He learned of it on his first official day in his new position and before he got settled into the complex duties of leading West Liberty University, the state’s oldest public institution of higher education.

“I have no personal agenda and had never met or heard of Bluefield’s President Capehart. In fact, last week’s city council meeting was the first time that I met or had been in the presence of these individuals — the council members, the city manager, and even Presidents Favede and Mosser.”

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.