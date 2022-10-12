WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Local Fire Departments received $100,000 in ARPA funds from Ohio County Commission to help buy much needed equipment.

The West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department put their money to good use by upgrading their bunker gear, buying a gear washing machine, and six ballistic vests for active shooter incidents.

Chief Bob Fowler says the ballistic gear is another layer of protection that will help keep EMS safe during intense situations.

He also says he’s appreciative of this money because their gear was very outdated.

“We’re very grateful for it because we do not have the money to be able to go out and purchase this equipment and the standards are basically if the gear’s ten years old it really should be put to bed. We have gear here that’s 15, 17, 20 years old that we just had to wear.” Chief Bob Fowler – West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department

Chief Fowler thanks the commissioners who he says has done a lot for county fire departments.