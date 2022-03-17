Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two years ago today, it felt like the world stopped in West Virginia.

The state confirmed its first case of coronavirus, which meant that it had officially spread to all 50 states.

We didn’t know then…but it was the start of a long and painful battle.

It wasn’t too long ago you couldn’t go out to eat, everyone stayed in their homes and family members didn’t see each other for months.

So if the pandemic strikes again, will we ever go back to the dark days of the lockdowns?

No. I think the lesson learned was that that’s not where the United States public wants to be. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

It may not be likely for the future, but that’s where we were two Marches ago.

Schools had already been closed on March 13th, before Governor Justice declared a state of emergency on the 16th.

Restaurants, bars and casinos shut down on the 17th, and the stay-at-home order went into effect the next week.

Gamble remembers a complete shift of normal health department work to virus-related efforts.

And that could be anything from environmental programs, we had to modify those, to our clinical schedules. We were now into COVID, we needed to focus on that. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Now in 2022, the response to the virus is ingrained into our lives.

It isn’t uncommon to see someone with a mask on at the grocery store, or those social distancing stickers that are still on the floors of businesses.

But two years ago, medical masks were for surgeons and no one had ever heard the phrase ‘social distancing.’

Gamble says the health community had to change their recommendations as we learned more about COVID.

We can’t assume what we learned back in 1918, or ’56, or polio, or whatever infectious disease, is going to be the same right now. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

He adds that just because the guidance changed doesn’t mean that anyone was intentionally hiding data.

The health departments worked with the information that was available, even if hindsight shows us the lockdowns could have been handled differently.

It’s what we had, especially on a local level. Whether it’s Ohio County, Marshall or Belmont, what we had is what we put out. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

And no one wants to hear it—but we could have another wave on the way.

Cases are increasing in Europe and Asia, and could be headed here after a short delay.

Health departments still say vaccines and boosters are the way to keep yet another wave from spiking too high.

So as tempting as it is to say we’re all finished with this years-long drag on our lives…don’t throw away your mask just yet.