West Virginia bid will replace an aging Ohio County bridge

Replacing an aging Ohio County bridge is among 12 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
One of the projects will replace the Lewis Bridge in Valley Grove, Ohio County. The span was built in 1933.
The bridge, located on US 40, is the second of four weight-restricted bridges to be replaced in the area. Weight restrictions on the bridges limit the ability to use US 40 as a detour during emergencies or as work continues on Interstate 70.
WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
The Dec. 7 bidding included the following projects:
- Anmoore Bridge clean and painting project (Harrison County)
- New Buzzard Ford Bridge replacement (Hardy County)
- Shinnston City Park walking trail (Harrison County)
- Lewis Bridge replacement (Ohio County)
- Alton Deck Girder Bridge replacement (Upshur County)
- Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge replacement (Harrison County)
- Lincoln Church of God pipe replacement and drainage (Lincoln County)
- Stoney Lonesome Road Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Tariff Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Blowntimber #1 Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Big Creek Bridge rehabilitation (Fayette County)
- Mud Fork Bridge replacement (Roane County) (Roads to Prosperity)