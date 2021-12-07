West Virginia bid will replace an aging Ohio County bridge

Replacing an aging Ohio County bridge is among 12 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

One of the projects will replace the Lewis Bridge in Valley Grove, Ohio County. The span was built in 1933.

The bridge, located on US 40, is the second of four weight-restricted bridges to be replaced in the area. Weight restrictions on the bridges limit the ability to use US 40 as a detour during emergencies or as work continues on Interstate 70.

WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

The Dec. 7 bidding included the following projects: