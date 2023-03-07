Guests staying at Oglebay for the Gourmet Getaway weekend, March 10-12, will enjoy a wine & cheese reception, a chef’s meet-n-greet breakfast, and a dinner featuring a culmination of the dishes showcased throughout the weekend.

Demonstrations will be held where guests learn the secrets behind the favorite dishes of some of the top chefs from around the region.

The weekend will include an array of appetizing dishes including ramp & potato perogies, chicken breast stuffed rabbit, “churched-up” soup beans, Dutch apple cake and more.

Saturday only day packages are $189 per person and weekend packages start at $419 per person, based on double occupancy. For more information visit oglebay.com/gourmet-getaway/ or call 877-436-1797.

The following chefs will be on-hand during the weekend:

Mirko Loeffler, Executive Chef

Oglebay Resort, Wheeling WV

Mirko’s career started as an apprentice chef in Germany in 1974. His culinary experience has taken him across Europe, the United States, China and the Caribbean. He has owned and operated restaurants, taught in culinary schools and served as the executive chef for multiple 5-star properties around the world. Before making Oglebay his home, Mirko was the executive chef at Bedford Springs.

Libby Nolle, Executive Chef

The Vault on Main and Speak Easy Bourbon Bar, Summersville, WV

Libby is the first female awarded Best Chef in West Virginia by WV Living magazine. Originally from Maryland, Libby fell in love with West Virginia while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management at Davis and Elkins College. With over 20 years of experience, ranging from quick service to fine dining, Libby brings with her a truly unique culinary background creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Matt Welsch, Owner

Vagabond Kitchen, Wheeling, WV

Born and raised in West Virginia, Matt balances his love of travel with his love of his home state. In 2013, he brought together his love of travel, writing, photography, motorcycles, and food and started the Vagabond Chef — a culinary travel blog. After traversing over 13K miles in the saddle of his motorcycle and speaking with over 60 different restaurants, chefs, and cooks, Matt returned to his home in the Upper Ohio Valley and opened Vagabond Kitchen in June of 2014. Since then, he has done “handcrafted food rooted in local community” in the heart of Downtown Wheeling, in addition to traveling across the state and region doing numerous events, dinners, and speaking engagements. Matt believes simply that everyone deserves to eat good food.

Tylor Dinteman, Executive Chef

Laurel Highlands-Ventures | NSFB | WCC

A chef for over 13 years, Tylor learned early from his great grandmother, aunts, and parents how to make many things from scratch, including making the best mac-n’ cheese by middle school. He began his career at The Catfish House in Hobe Sound, FL as a busser and worked his way to line cook. At age 26, Tylor graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Pittsburgh, PA. He also worked for a short while at the Grand Concourse and Mio in Pittsburgh. At Savage River in Frostburg, MD, he became the executive chef and cultivated his style of cooking with a four-season menu rotation. Tylor was an instructor at Potomac State where he restructured their culinary program and then became sous chef at Omni Bedford Springs. He moved on to executive sous chef at Seven Springs Resort and is now executive chef at Seven Springs Resort, Wheeling Country Club, and a few other Pittsburgh outlets.

Chris Kefauver, MA, CEC, FMP | Professor of Culinary Arts

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC), Wheeling WV

With over 35 years of experience in the food service industry, Chris has worked for companies such as Sodexho, Marriott International, Compass Group, Aladdin Food Management and Parkhurst. Retired from the United States Army after 23 years of military service, he is recognized as a certified executive chef, accreditation site evaluator and approved certification evaluator by the American Culinary Federation. He is also a certified food management professional. Chris holds a master’s degree in communication studies from WVU, a bachelor’s degree in management from Wheeling Jesuit College, and an associate degree in science in culinary arts from WVNCC. For over 20 years at WVNCC, Chris has been a professor and program chair of the culinary and hospitality department, META, and academic advisory. He has also served on the college board of governors since 2018 as faculty representative. A recipient of the 2022 ProStart award, Chris is also WV and OH ProStart Programs mentor and judge. For over 20 years, he has been a part-time chef at Oglebay Resort. He enjoys working with students and new culinarians to get them started in the industry.

Rocco Basil, Chef

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Wheeling WV | Owner and operator of a catering business

Rocco started on his path to making delicious food washing dishes at the Anchor Room. After three years of consistently asking questions to the cooks, he was soon running the entire kitchen. He was food manager at Christopher’s Cafeteria in Elm Grove for 12 years and then worked at Sandscrest Conference and Retreat Center. In 2005, Rocco became the chef for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. He also owns and operates a catering business. “I believe presentation is a large part of culinary arts. It’s not all of it, but it’s an important part, and I enjoy doing those things for people. It makes it fun for me.”