WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School’s J.B. Performing Arts Center is the place to be later this month for the return of Christmas with the Stars.

The Chrisagis Brothers, Christmas with the Stars Two event is happening Saturday, November 19th at 5:30pm at the high school’s performing arts center.

This year for the very first-time guest celebrities ’70’s and ’80’s superstars Catherine Bach from the hit show, the Dukes of Hazzard, and Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, in the hit sitcom Laverne & Shirley…will be singing your Christmas favorites.

The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams, also known as Greg Brady, Lindsay Wagner, who played Jaime Summers in the Bionic Woman and W-W-E’s, Jake “the Snake” Roberts are all part of the ensemble cast.

I think we basically do almost every song people love truly from the classic hymns of Christmas carols of religious ones, but also the ones that Bing Crosby, Bob Hope all the ones we all love. Shawn Chrisagis, Chrisagis Brothers Ministry

"Come, you'll enjoy it and you'll get the message that truly resonates with all of us for the new year; forgiveness and love.



Brian Chrisagis, Chrisagis Brothers Ministry

Local musicians Mark Statler and Roger Hoard will also perform.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. for selfie pics with the stars and autographs.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $35 at the door.

You can call 304-650-0425 to buy your ticket in advance.