West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be coming to Wheeling on Friday to commemorate completion of Wheeling I-70 Bridge Project.

Gov. Justice will be joined by Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston and local officials.

The project, which kicked off in August 2019, upgraded 25 bridges along the Wheeling corridor of Interstate 70 and is the largest Roads To Prosperity Project to date.

Gov. Justice will hold the ceremony at the WesBanco Arena – Concourse area on 14th Street side overlooking the Fort Henry Bridge.

The Governor will also be in Wheeling on Friday for a town hall to discuss his plan to reduce state income taxes by 50 percent over the next three years.