A West Virginia House of Delegate candidate released a statement on Tuesday claiming she is being harassed by a former male client.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Teresa Toriseva, a Wheeling attorney, is claiming, Anthony Ashby, who she names in the statement, is harassing her after Ashby was allegedly ‘dissatisfied with the outcome or the cost of his domestic matter.’

The alleged harassment began, according to Toriseva, when Ashby sent a direct message to Toriseva. Next was commenting on her campaign Facebook page after she declared her

candidacy and in other public social media platforms.

Toriseva claims the next step of harassment was when Ashby picketed the law firm with a homemade hand-held sign that said: “Toriseva RIPS OFF low-income families”

Ashby allegedly told a Toriseva Law employee “I want my money back. I’ll be here every day

until the election or until I get my money back.”

Toriseva claims that Ashby also showed up to public events to harass her.

Toriseva claims that there have been efforts to get Ashby to stop but those efforts did not work as he continues to picket outside her law office.

Toriseva stated “I will not be bullied or intimidated by anyone. I will not be extorted for

money to avoid ‘bad press’.”



She further stated: “This is not a First Amendment issue. The right to free speech does not

mean one can lie, threaten, defame, or bully me. While Ashby has been escalating, I have taken

steps to try to diffuse the situation by ignoring him. But his threats make clear he is attempting to affect the election unless I relent to his hostile demands for money he is not owed. I ask the public to be on alert, tone down the rhetoric, and keep each other safe. We can disagree without violence, harassment, and intimidation.”