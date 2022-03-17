A Wheeling man is facing criminal charges after leading police in Belmont County, Ohio on a vehicle pursuit into the city of Wheeling Wednesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., Wheeling Police were notified of a pursuit by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on I-70 east heading into the city limits. Ohio authorities initially had the vehicle stopped from an earlier domestic situation involving the driver and a female passenger.

The chase ended at the 10th Street parking garage in downtown when the suspect drove to the third-floor level of the garage, fled on foot and then jumped off the top floor onto the road below. The suspect was injured and taken to Wheeling Hospital by Wheeling Fire Department personnel.

Christopher Ott, 42 of Wheeling is being charged with felony fleeing and possession with intent to deliver by Wheeling Police. Additional charges from police in Ohio are possible. He remains at Wheeling Hospital in serious condition.

The female passenger was not injured from the chase but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated from the earlier domestic situation.